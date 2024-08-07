Skai Wins Two 2024 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, Including Advertising Company of the Year

First-annual awards program recognizes organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai, the leading omnichannel advertising platform specializing in walled garden media, proudly announces that it has been named the Gold winner of the "Company of the Year - Advertising & Marketing" award in the first annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence. In addition, the Skai platform was the Silver winner of the award for "Technology Innovation of the Year - Advertising & Marketing."

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories.

According to the Stevie Award judges, "Skai's innovative marketing solutions, integrated campaigns, strategic partnerships, data-driven approach, creative excellence, client-centric focus, and industry recognition distinguish them as a leading company in the field of advertising and marketing. Their commitment to delivering impactful campaigns that drive results for their clients underscores their impact and contribution to the industry."

In addition, the judges said that "Skai's omnichannel platform excels in providing centralized management and robust cross-channel reporting across 200+ walled-garden publishers with a single login, addressing the limitations of native publisher platforms and other third-party solutions. Its advanced AI-powered features for bid optimization, budget forecasting, and portfolio optimization enhance marketing performance. Skai uniquely fills a critical market gap, offering unparalleled enterprise-scale media management and reporting capabilities."

In response to this recognition, Gil Sadeh, President of Skai, said: "We're thrilled to have won these two Stevie Awards, which further affirm Skai's position as a leader in the dynamically evolving, increasingly omnichannel advertising landscape. We remain committed to continuing to innovate in order to unlock demand and drive growth for our customers and partners across commerce media."

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned trust from notable brands such as HP, DoorDash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight international locations.

Visit skai.io for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact: 5WPR [email protected]

