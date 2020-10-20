Skål International announces the results of the 2020 elections and Awards

MALAGA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

ELECTIONS

We are pleased to announce that during the virtual Annual General Meeting held on Saturday 17 October 2020, Skål International delegates voted their new Executive Board for 2021.

Vice President Bill Rheaume (Canadian Rockies, Canada) becomes the President Elect, while Directors Burcin Turkkan (Atlanta, U.S.A.) was elected to the position of Senior Vice President and Fiona Nicholl (Cairns, Australia) as elected to the position of Junior of Vice President.

Juan Ignacio Steta (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) and Marja Eela-Kaskinen (Turku, Finland) are the new Directors elected and Rafael Millan Perez (Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico) is the new Auditor.

Zlatan Fröhlich (Zagreb, Croatia) and William Moyer (Washington D.C., U.S.A.) were bestowed the Membre d'Honneur distinction.

INTERNATIONAL SKÅL COUNCIL

The International Skål Council welcomes their new Skål Council Board:

President: Denise Scrafton (Australia)

Vice Presidents: Julie Dabaly-Scott (Kenya) and Jean-François Coté (Canada)

FLORIMOND VOLCKAERT FUND

Past-President Hulya Aslantas (Istanbul, Turkey) has been appointed as the new Trustee and joins Past-President Tony Clegg-Butt (Nairobi, Kenya), who becomes the Coordinating Trustee, and Mok Singh (Los Angeles, U.S.A.) in this endeavour.

PRESIDENT'S AWARDS

Order of Skål Merit

Denis Smith, Skål International Winnipeg, Canada

Corporate Order of Skål Merit

Best Western International

Nepal Tourism Board (first Skål Destination of the Year)

Skålleague of the Year

Jean François Coté, Skål International Quebec, Canada

Skål Ambassador of the Year

Roger Dow, Skål International Washington D.C., USA

Skål Future Leader of the Year

Beverly Nanchen, Skål International Perth, Australia

Skål Special Awards for 2020 - ("For going that Extra Mile in this Unprecedented year")

Andrew Wood – Skål International Bangkok, Thailand

Steve Richer – Skål International Washington D.C., USA

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz – Skål International Dusseldorf, Germany

Leighton Cameron – Skål International Christchurch, New Zealand

Mario Sequeira – Skål International Goa, India

Emre Gezgin – Skål International Izmir, Turkey

Vernon Kirsten – Skål International Capetown, South Africa

Antonio Percario – Skål International Roma, Italy

Windy Yan – Skål International Taipei

Valmiki Hari Kishan – Skål International Hyderabad, India

John Bright – Skål International Southampton, UK

Skål International Europe Area Committee

Daniela Otero – CEO, Skål International

Yolanda Sanchez – General Secretariat, Skål International

Esther Romero Galvez – General Secretariat, Skål International

Sandra Vera – General Secretariat, Skål International

Ana Maria Vera – General Secretariat, Skål International

Mercedes Canedo – General Secretariat, Skål International

SKÅL CLUB OF THE YEAR

Following the online vote carried out by the Clubs worldwide and a jury in representation of the Executive Board, the three top clubs are:

Winner of the Skål Club of the Year Award 2019/2020 | Skål International Goa, India

View video https://youtu.be/rjDXhfi3fhQ

Second position | Skål International Izmir, Turkey

View video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTfkNZaW6Sk

Third position | Skål International Perth, Australia

View video https://youtu.be/SY9SywhLlBw



The winner is entitled to a double free Congress Registration to the Quebec Skål World Congress in 2021.

MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAMPAIGN

For the first time ever, we have not only considered the percentage increase to determine the winners but also a net increase in membership. Therefore, two awards were presented in each category, based on the membership figures recorded at the General Secretariat on 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020.

The Clubs having won the Silver awards are entitled to a Euros 250 reduction for the Quebec 2021 Skål World Congress.

Percentage Increase awards: Platinum Award | Skål International Lanzarote, Spain Gold Award | Skål International Accra, Ghana Silver Award | Skål International Guadalajara, Mexico Net Increase awards: Platinum Award | Skål International Côte d'Azur, France Gold Award | Skål International Goa, India Silver Award | Skål International Lanzarote, Spain

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARDS

The winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards were also announced at the AGA and full information can be found at https://conta.cc/3k9i60v

FUTURE WORLD CONGRESSES

Quebec, Canada was reconfirmed as the 2021 Congress site and Kvarner, Croatia, selected to host the 2022 World Congress.

Press Release Contact: Sandra Vera – Skal International HQ [email protected]

SOURCE Skal International

Related Links

https://www.skal.org

