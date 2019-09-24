Skål International Chicago Celebrates 80 Years

"With over 58 million tourists visiting Chicago in 2018 and growing year-over-year," says Harold Jenkins, secretary of the Chicago chapter of Skål International, "the importance of bringing industry representatives together in one location featuring the downtown landscape of Chicago is a memory celebration go'ers will never forget."

The Chicago Chapter was founded on June 26, 1939 and, as such, is the third oldest Skål club in the U.S.A., preceded only by New York in 1938 and Boston in April 1939. During its 80 years of promoting global tourism and observing its motto of "Promoting Business among Friends", Skål Chicago has had representation from every facet of the travel and tourism industry and has contributed immensely to the development and marketing of Chicago's tourism assets.

On October 10, 2019, Skål Chicago will commemorate its long association with the travel and tourism industry with a gala dinner to be held at the Signature Room on the 95th Floor of the John Hancock Building in Chicago. Leaders from the travel, tour, entertainment and hospitality industries will be in attendance.

A number of Skål members from other chapters are expected to attend along with Lisa Conway, President of Skål USA. Skål Chicago would like to invite all travel and tourism leaders from the Tri-State area as well as Skålleagues from other chapters to attend the dinner and visit their world class city.

Information on the dinner and a registration form can be obtained by going to SkålChicago.com or by contacting Harold Jenkins, Secretary, Skål International – Chicago at hcjVIPtravel@sbcglobal.net or Skålchicago@aol.com.

Skål International is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Skål International USA is the largest National Committee in Skål International with 2,000 members and 48 clubs nationwide. SKÅL USA is an affiliate Member of the UNWTO, Supporter of ECPAT International, Member of ICTP, Partner of IIPT and Supports the Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from exploitation in tourism.

SOURCE Skal International USA

Related Links

http://skalchicago.com

