Skal International Continues to Give back to Communities During Covid 19 Pandemic

There are over 350 Clubs in 102 countries on eight continents. Each Skal Club within the organization meets monthly to network and do business among members, discuss the industry issues/ trends as well opportunities to contribute to their communities. This has been a traditional way of how Skal Clubs operate globally for the past 89 years of Skal history.

The type of contributions Skal Clubs make to their communities is via scholarship programs offered to travel and tourism students, donations to local charities and educational funds, food banks, children's hospitals, and any other project that is important for their community.

This tradition has not changed during the most devastating pandemic of the century and most specifically for the Travel and Tourism Industry. "The support provided by Skal Clubs to local communities continued during the pandemic effortlessly. We are proud of our Skal Clubs and their leadership during these most difficult times our communities have had to endure," said Bill Rheaume, President, Skal International.

Based on the records that SI HQ has gathered, in 2020 over 100 Skal clubs around the globe; from Paris-France to Mexico City, Mexico; from Kuala Lumpur-Malaysia to Istanbul, Turkey; from Miami, USA to Bombay, India; from Kampala, Uganda to Washington DC- USA; from Edgewater – New Zealand to Los Cabos, Mexico; from Quebec City, Canada to Tokyo, Japan; from SI Cape Town, South Africa to Boston, USA; from Monaco to Ixtapa; Mexico, from Bangkok, Thailand to Isla Mujeres, Mexico and many more have been involved providing support to their local communities with projects such as: Free face shields and Mask Donations to the public, medical staff, medical institutions and hospitals, local law enforcement, and municipality staff; Food Supply Donations to Food Banks; campaigns to support medical staff; donations to Child & Adult Protection agencies; scholarships for education; funds for students to have access to the internet in rural sites; clothing, blankets and toys donation to children's hospitals; national fundraising events to support hospitality staff in need; fundraising events to help Parkinson's and Alzheimer's research institutes, contributions to Wildlife Educational Centers are some mostly commonly support by the Skal Clubs in eight continent.

"Skal international members who are the travel and tourism industry leaders, rose to the occasion and continued to support their communities with various vital projects to provide relief during the pandemic. Skal Club leaders and members worldwide, while connecting tourism globally also connect locally for tourism and its recovery during this pandemic," said Burcin Turkkan, Senior Vice President, Skal International.

Skal International has been recently awarded as World's Leading Tourism Association by Uzakrota Travel Summit. Skal International, Its clubs, and its leadership reported that they plan to continue supporting local communities in 2021. For more information about Skal International and its 350 + clubs in 102 countries, please visit www.skal.org

