Skål International Elects Annette Cardenas as First Latina President in Landmark Governance Reform

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic move that underscores its commitment to diversity and progressive leadership, Skål International proudly announces the election of Annette Cardenas from Panama as its President-Elect, the first Latina to ascend to the presidency in the organization's 90-year history. This groundbreaking event coincides with the implementation of Skål International's new governance model, marking a significant evolution in the organization's structure.

The transformative new governance structure, ratified at the 2022 World Congress in Croatia, emerged from former 2022 Skal World President Burcin Turkkan's presented vision and the unwavering efforts of the committees she spearheaded. The approval process involved extensive work and global dialogue with Skål leaders, culminating in a consensus that led to the transition from the traditional 6-member Executive Board to the current 14-member board. This change represents the most significant governance shift since Skål International's founding and reflects the organization's dedication to embracing representative and forward-thinking leadership.

"The introduction of the new governance model and the election of Annette Cardenas as President-Elect are both milestones in the journey of Skål International," said Juan Steta, Skal World President 2023 who prepared the organization for the transition into the new governance in 2023. "Annette's vision for 2024 is to build bridges among Skål continents, fostering an era of increased collaboration and unity across our diverse membership."

President-Elect Annette Cardenas brings a wealth of experience and a rich professional background to her new role. Her theme for 2024, "Building Bridges in the New Era of Skål," reflects her commitment to strengthening connections and promoting solidarity among Skål members globally.

In line with the new governance model, the following officers have been elected to serve on the board:

Vice President: Denise Scrafton Australia – Region 12

Director Region 1: Andres Hayes, USA

Director Region 2: Marc Rheaume, Canada & Bahamas

Director Region 3: Enrique Flores, Mexico

Director Region 5: Toni Ritter, Germany

Director Region 6: Sonia Spinelli, Switzerland

Director Region 7: Bertrand Petyt, Europe

Director Region 8: Jose Luis Quintero, Europe

Director Region 9: Asuman Tariman, Turkiye

Director Region 10: Mohan NSN, India

Director Region 11: Kitty Wong, Asia

Director Region 13: Bruce Garrett, Oceania

Director Region 14: Olukemi Soetan, Africa

"I am deeply honored to be elected as the first Latina President of Skål International and to lead the board that reflects our global presence," said Annette Cardenas. "Together, we will embark on a transformative journey that respects our rich history while embracing the future with open arms and a spirit of inclusiveness."

Skål International invites all members and partners to support the new board and join in the collective effort to advance the organization's mission in this new governance era.

About Skål International:

Skål International is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

