Skal International presents the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards during its Annual General Assembly

'The Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards are geared towards enhancing the visibility and grant recognition to entities within the Travel and Tourism Industry,' said Peter Morrison, World President of Skål International.

In this edition, three prominent and distinguished judges from internationally recognised entities; Patricio Azcárate Díaz de Losada, General Secretary, Responsible Tourism Institute, Ellen Rugh, Program Manager, Center for Responsible Travel (CREST) and Dr. Louis D'Amore, Founder and President, International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) have independently evaluated each entry based on leadership criteria in sustainability that encompass tangible, measurable benefits to the environment, enhance business, society and the communities in which they operate.

During the virtual General Assembly of Skål Clubs held on October 17, 2020, over 220 delegates participated from over 90 countries, the winners of the 2020 Sustainable Tourism Awards have officially been announced as follow:

WINNERS OF THE 2020 SKÅL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE TOURISM:

'Skål International would like to thank all the entities presented to these awards for their participation, as well as give sincere congratulations to all the winners in this edition which is being held in a year of challenges, in which the fight for the restoration of Tourism at a global level must be the priority of all of us who are part of the industry,' said Daniela Otero, CEO of Skål International.

Skål International expressed its appreciation to Biosphere Tourism who has given, for second consecutive year, the 'Special Skål Biosphere Award' to one of the winners of the Sustainable Tourism Awards.

The selection has been made based on the pillars of sustainability of the Responsible Tourism Institute and the winner will be offered a one-year free Biosphere Certification in one of their available categories.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit skal.org.

About Biosphere Tourism: Biosphere Tourism develops certifications to guarantee an adequate long-term balance between the economic, socio-cultural and environmental dimensions of a Destination, reporting significant benefits for a tourism entity, society and the environment. This certification is granted by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), an international non-profit NGO, in the form of an association, which has promoted, for more than 20 years, responsible tourism at an international level, helping all the actors involved in the tourism sector develop a new way of traveling and of knowing our planet.

