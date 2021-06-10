Skål International USA Announces Club of the Year

The Club has been a longtime supporter of Temple University and has sponsored a scholarship for many years. This year's president, Amy Bendekovits Franks, is a product of this venture and became a Young Skål member while attending.

The Club is very active both on social media, and its website is well organized and engaging, encouraging all to become more involved. Skål Philadelphia not only met our essential criteria but went well beyond it. See for yourself in the presentation they've submitted here. Congratulations to Skål International Philadelphia for this tremendous achievement.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations. Skål International has nearly 13,000 members in 335 clubs in 100 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International, with almost 1,600 members and 45 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit https://www.skalusa.org/.

Contact: Pam Davis, 808-225-8229, [email protected].

SOURCE Skal International USA

