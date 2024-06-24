Skål International USA Launches Project Future to Cultivate the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders

Skål USA aims to cultivate the next generation of tourism leaders by forging strong alliances between the educational community and the professional business world.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skål USA is excited to announce the launch of Project Future, a groundbreaking initiative unveiled during the recent North American Skål Congress (NASC). This program aims to "connect tourism globally" by forging strong alliances between the educational community and the professional business world. The goal is to create mutually beneficial programs that offer students real-world work experiences and insights as they embark on their careers while providing Skål members with access to a pool of talented and enthusiastic students seeking internships, mentorships, and jobs in the travel and tourism industry.

Skål International, the only professional organization dedicated to promoting global tourism and friendship, unites all sectors of the business world. Founded in Paris in 1934, Skål International continues to thrive with over 12,000 members in 83 countries. Recently, the organization has placed a stronger emphasis on identifying and recruiting bright young hospitality students worldwide to sustain future growth.

The idea for Project Future emerged in 2023 from an alliance between the NY Skål Club and the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. This initiative quickly gained interest from other Skål Clubs, and the committee grew to over 30 Skålleagues from various clubs across the country. Project Future has since become one of five key committees within Skål USA.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and the travel and tourism industry by building partnerships that immerse students in real-world experiences," explained Burcin Turkkan, M.B.A., CHE, and past president of Skål USA and Skål International. "Additionally, we aim to provide the travel and tourism sector with access to fresh, talented individuals. By fostering these connections, Skål enhances academic learning with practical insights, ensuring students are well-prepared for their professional journeys and equipping the industry with innovative thinkers ready to meet its unique challenges."

While many Skål Clubs have successfully implemented Young Skål Student programs, there was a need for expansion. Project Future Chair and Past President of the NY Skål Club, Carolyn J. Feimster CMD/CRX, states, "Project Future is a successful way to revitalize this membership category by effectively addressing its challenges and introducing fresh ideas for Clubs to adopt." One significant achievement was revising the by-laws to allow for seamless membership transitions (assuming certain requirements are met) from Young Skål Student to Young Skål Professional, Active member, and eventually, to retirement. "Our student and young Skål members can now look forward to a lifelong journey, ensuring lifelong networking and friendships. No other travel and tourism organization allows for this easy transition from student to retirement. Plus, we provide networking opportunities, education, events, and more to assist anyone in hospitality throughout their career," added Feimster.

To ensure all Skål Clubs benefit from Project Future, useful tools have been developed or are in the process of being created. For Clubs interested in on-campus Chapters, there is a detailed Organizational Plan, initially created for the University of Florida, that can be adapted by any Skål Club and educational institution. Additionally, there are rack cards, PowerPoint presentations, website information, and an upcoming Business Plan to help Clubs enhance their existing Young Skål Student membership programs or launch new ones.

Future plans for Project Future include expanding the on-campus program nationwide, with the goal of establishing three Student Chapters by year-end and at least six more in 2025.

Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International, with over 1,420 members and 38 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit SkålUSA.org.

For Skål International USA membership, please write to: [email protected].

Press Release and Project Future Contact:

Carolyn J. Feimster, CRX | CMD, Past President of the NY Skål Club

+1 718-757-8489

[email protected]

SOURCE Skal International USA