Skal International welcomes IATA leader to its membership

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Istanbul Skal International club held its general assembly and gala dinner on February 28th at the Dedeman Istanbul Hotel. In attendance were Hulya Aslantas, Interim Vice President of Skal International who is an active member of the Istanbul club and Can Arinel who was elected as new President of SKAL Istanbul.

During this event Mr. Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines and president elect for IATA was inducted as a new member of Skal International Istanbul. Mr. Mehmet Nane will preside IATA beginning June 2022.