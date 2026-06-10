Skan AI and University of Missouri Launch Research Collaboration to Advance Research on Human Work in the Age of AI

MENLO PARK, Calif. and COLUMBIA, Mo., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI today announced a strategic research collaboration with the University of Missouri to advance the study of knowledge work in enterprise environments. The collaboration will focus on understanding how work is actually performed across people, systems, and decisions and how that reality can inform the design of next-generation AI systems that are both effective and trustworthy at scale.

As enterprises move from experimentation to scaled deployment, the ability for AI systems to effectively recreate how professionals and knowledge workers actually do their job is becoming a critical constraint. Often, this is because the data that AI models are trained on lacks the context and granularity of insight necessary for understanding how decisions are made and work is actually done. This collaboration aims to establish a new research frontier at the intersection of AI, systems thinking, and human work.

"AI has made extraordinary progress in reasoning and generation, but it still lacks a grounded understanding of how work actually gets done inside enterprises," said Manish Garg, co-founder and COO/CPO of Skan AI. "This collaboration is about bridging that gap, bringing together real-world execution data and academic rigor to create a Context Graph of Work, a continuously evolving representation of how work executes in real environments, derived from lived operational data rather than static process definitions."

The research initiative will explore several key areas:

The role of human judgment in hybrid human-AI workflows

Deterministic vs. probabilistic decision-making in enterprise systems

The emergence of AI agents operating within governed execution environments

Tanu Malik, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Missouri-Columbia, emphasized the importance of grounding AI in real-world systems:

"Enterprises are complex, dynamic systems where work evolves continuously. To build AI that can operate effectively in such environments, we need to move beyond abstract models and study work as it actually unfolds. This collaboration enables us to combine large-scale empirical observations with rigorous scientific inquiry to better understand - and ultimately improve - how work is done."

The joint research will include a mutl-tiered approach to private and public collaboration. This includes the development of new methodologies for capturing and analyzing execution-level data, academic publications on human-AI interaction in enterprise workflows, the exploration of ethical, privacy, and governance frameworks for observational AI, and opportunities for students and researchers to engage with real-world enterprise datasets.

About Skan AI

Skan AI is an enterprise context graph company that provides a living, continuously updated operational record of how work actually happens across every system and application. Its suite of technologies span AI Blueprint, AI Intelligence and AI Agents, and provides an integrated platform designed to support every stage of an enterprise's AI and digital transformation journey, moving from initial planning to operational optimization and final automation.

It is used by the world's biggest companies to drive agentic transformation and is backed by marquee venture capital firms like Dell Technologies Capital, Cathay Innovation, Citi Ventures, Bloomberg Beta and others.

About the University of Missouri

The University of Missouri is a public, land-grant research university in Columbia, Missouri. Founded in 1839, MU is a premier institution, known for its commitment to high-quality research, education and service. As the state's largest comprehensive university, Mizzou provides a world-class education with a focus on student success, innovation and impact"

SOURCE Skan AI