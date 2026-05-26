Skan AI Introduces New Intelligence Framework for Enterprise AI Agents

Agentic Business Context Foundation (ABCF) defines the operational intelligence layer that context graphs and agent architectures depend on

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI, the enterprise context graph company, today introduced the Agentic Business Context Foundation (ABCF), a technical framework that captures the context traditional enterprise systems miss, the human reasoning, exceptions, and workarounds, and turns it into actionable context for AI agents.

Agents trained on documentation and event logs perform well in straightforward scenarios but falter at the edges. Those edges are where the high-value work lives: exceptions, quarter-end cycles, regional regulatory variation, the informal workarounds that make operations actually function. A 1% gap in observational coverage compounds to roughly a 40% failure rate by the time agents execute.

ABCF is built on years of direct observation across Fortune 500 operations and the developed pathways, judgment calls, and exception-handling routines that never appear in procedure manuals. This accumulated operational intelligence is what AI agents need to execute autonomously in complex environments.

"The enterprise AI community has converged on the right architectural direction with context graphs and business context layers. What is consistently underestimated is where the operational context actually comes from," said Manish Garg, Co-founder and CTO of Skan AI. "Documentation describes what work is supposed to do. Event logs record what systems saw. Neither captures the Signal Paths, the Latent Intelligence, or the Process Delta where real enterprise work happens. ABCF addresses that gap directly."

ABCF is built on direct behavioral observation of work as it is executed, structured through the Agentic Ontology of Work that Skan released earlier this year, and refined continuously through an execution-feedback loop in which every agent deployment enriches intelligence rather than eroding it. The framework defines the operational context layer that sits beneath, and determines the effectiveness of, the relational and informational context layers that other enterprise AI architectures address.

The full technical details, including the seven-dimensional context model, the compounding error taxonomy, and the feedback mechanics that prevent corpus corruption, are available in the Agentic Business Context Foundation white paper at this link.

About Skan AI

Skan AI is an enterprise context graph company that provides a living, continuously updated operational record of how work actually happens across every system and application. Its suite of technologies span AI Blueprint, AI Intelligence and AI Agents, and provides an integrated platform designed to support every stage of an enterprise's AI and digital transformation journey, moving from initial planning to operational optimization and final automation.

It is used by the world's biggest companies to drive agentic transformation and is backed by marquee venture capital firms like Dell Technologies Capital, Cathay Innovation, Citi Ventures, Bloomberg Beta and others.

SOURCE Skan AI