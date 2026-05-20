Skan AI Recognized as an Honorable Mention in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Intelligence Platforms

Also named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Task Mining Tools and Innovation Insight on AI Agent Mining

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI, the enterprise context graph company, today announced that it has been named as an honorable mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms (May 2026), named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Task Mining Tools (May 2026), and in the recent Gartner Innovation Insight: AI Agent Mining Transforms Autonomous Operations and AI Agent Deployments (May 2026).

"By being recognized in both the Magic Quadrant for Process Intelligence Platforms and the Market Guide for Task Mining Tools, it's clear to us that we are filling a capacity gap no one else is addressing," said Skan AI cofounder and CEO Avinash Misra. "We believe, this recognition verifies Skan AI's unique end-to-end approach to a foundational technology: continuous, screen-level observation of how complex, business-critical work actually runs across teams and systems, going beyond what logs or documents can capture, to fully ground reliable AI agents."

Skan AI's stack begins with Discovery, where Skan AI Blueprint maps work across the enterprise to identify where AI can deliver the highest economic impact. It then moves into Contextualization, using Skan AI Intelligence to transform billions of work telemetry observations using neurosymbolic AI into operational context graphs and auditable Agentic Operating Procedures. These insights feed directly into Deployment, producing governed, ready-to-run agents on the Skan AI Agents platform that execute complex workflows grounded in real human expertise rather than static manuals. By capturing deep decision traces and exception-handling patterns, Skan AI functions as a broad foundation for deployment of context-aware AI agents rather than a narrow task mining tool. This is AI for AI enablement: the context layer that turns enterprise agentic ambition into production reality.

Skan is trusted by the world's largest enterprises to drive agentic transformation, including 7 of the top 10 US banks and 1 in 4 Fortune 50 organizations now scaling AI on Skan. Customers have realized more than $130 million in savings for a global healthcare organization, $110 million for a top US banking institution, and $100 million for a leading insurance carrier, among many others. These savings translate into measurable business impact, delivered through a combination of process transformation, agentic AI enablement from roadmap to execution grounded in real work execution data, and compliance risk mitigation.

Skan AI is committed to transparency and accountability by giving organizations full ownership and control over their data and agents within their own environment, and ensuring humans are always in the loop. More on Skan AI's focus on trustworthy automation is available in our Agentic Process Automation Manifesto.

About Gartner

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About Skan AI

Skan AI is an enterprise context graph company that provides a living, continuously updated operational record of how work actually happens across every system and application. Its suite of technologies span AI Blueprint, AI Intelligence and AI Agents, and provides an integrated platform designed to support every stage of an enterprise's AI and digital transformation journey, moving from initial planning to operational optimization and final automation.

It is used by the world's biggest companies to drive agentic transformation and is backed by marquee venture capital firms like Dell Technologies Capital, Cathay Innovation, Citi Ventures, Bloomberg Beta and others.

SOURCE Skan AI