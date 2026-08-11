Skan AI Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI today announced it has been ranked in the top 15% of the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. Skan AI ranks among the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in California and nationwide.

"This recognition reflects something simple: enterprises don't want another AI pilot, they want AI that actually works in production," said Avinash Misra, CEO and cofounder of Skan AI. "We built Skan AI on the belief that you can't get there without first understanding how work really happens inside a business - not the documented version, the real one. Being named to the Inc. 5000, in the top 15 percent, is a reflection of how many of the world's most demanding enterprises have made that same bet with us."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Skan AI

Skan AI is the context graph of work for enterprise AI: a continuously evolving record of how work actually happens across every system, application, and exception. Skan observes billions of real work signals and distills them into the execution logic AI needs: the sequence, the judgment calls, and the reality logs and documents will never show.

Skan AI has cleared information security review at leading Fortune 50 banks, insurance carriers, and healthcare organizations, environments where most AI tools can't operate. Trusted by 1/4th of the Fortune 50 and 7 of the top 10 banks, Skan AI delivers average operational savings of 30 to 40 percent and more than $500 million in cumulative customer value to date.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Skan AI