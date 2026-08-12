Skan AI Raises $63 Million to Give Enterprise AI the Context It's Missing: How Work Actually Gets Done

Trusted by a quarter of the Fortune 50, Skan AI delivers sustainable, reliable, and measurable AI outcomes across the most complex, regulated workflows in banking, insurance, and healthcare

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI, the context graph of work for enterprise AI, today announced $63 million in funding co-led by Cathay Innovation and Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Citi Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, State Farm Ventures®, and Wipro Ventures. The funding comes alongside the launch of Skan AI's enterprise AI platform including the general availability of Skan AI Blueprint and Skan AI Agents. Together with Skan AI Intelligence, these products provide enterprises with a complete platform for deploying AI grounded in true context from how a business actually runs.

"Everyone is obsessed with building a better car. We think the bigger opportunity is building a better navigation system," said Avinash Misra, Co-founder and CEO, Skan AI.

Enterprises have adopted agentic AI fast, but few are turning it into scalable value: Gartner finds only eight percent have agents in production, and 95 percent of early implementations will require a complete redesign. Both stats point to the same gap, and it isn't simply that agents lack context. Every company filling agents with documentation and logs is discovering the same thing: the source data was never the whole truth. Skan AI fixes the source data problem at the source: delivering more than $500 million in measured uplift by grounding agents in how work actually gets done.

"Enterprise work context is becoming the foundational infrastructure layer for enterprise AI, the same way CRM became the system of record for customer relationships. Skan AI is the only company we have seen that builds that context from direct observation of work itself and carries it all the way through to agents running in production. With a fourth of the Fortune 50 already running on Skan AI, we believe this is one of the defining platform companies of the next decade," said Simon Wu, Partner, Cathay Innovation.

The funding follows a breakout year, with Skan AI growing more than 300 percent year over year and average net dollar retention of 150 percent as customers expand across the enterprise. The company recently surpassed 25 billion work signals processed, now works with seven of the ten largest US banks, and partnered with the University of Missouri to establish a new research frontier at the intersection of AI, enterprise systems, and human work.

Skan AI, powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM microservices, delivers sustainable, reliable, and measurable AI outcomes through a platform built for the complexity of real enterprise work. Its three products work as a continuous cycle, each one feeding the next:

Skan AI Blueprint: Discovers and prioritizes AI opportunities across every system people use, including the legacy environments and regulated workflows most tools can't reach.

Discovers and prioritizes AI opportunities across every system people use, including the legacy environments and regulated workflows most tools can't reach. Skan AI Intelligence: Gives leaders everything they need to manage workflows at scale: process benchmarking, workforce management, and identification of technology and automation opportunities.

Gives leaders everything they need to manage workflows at scale: process benchmarking, workforce management, and identification of technology and automation opportunities. Skan AI Agents: Executes autonomously against the customer's work context, built from thousands of observed real cases, tested against reality before deployment, continuously updated as the business evolves, with human oversight and full auditability at every step.

These products are already in production at some of the world's largest enterprises. At a top U.S. bank, Skan AI observed 11.2 million context switches and multiple variations across 1,500 finance professionals, uncovered $37 million in operational friction. The company turned those observations into context that agents could execute against, reducing cost per transaction by 32 percent, increasing throughput by 41 percent, and delivering $18 million in annualized savings. What began as 11.2 million observations of human work became the context for AI to perform that work.

"A financial institution's real differentiation isn't its products — it's the decades of experience and operational know-how that shape how things get done internally. With NVIDIA platform, Skan AI observes thousands of real cases to capture how the enterprise's best performers operate, then turns that into agents that run the work their way, all while running on infrastructure the financial institution owns and controls to be governed and auditable at every step," said Aser Blanco, Global Head of Banking, NVIDIA.

"Skan AI has been an important partner helping us better understand how work actually happens across our operations," said Cijo Joseph, Mitie Chief Technology & Digital Officer. "Their technology gives us unprecedented operational visibility that has dramatically accelerated our AI transformation. We're excited to continue working together as we scale what's possible with AI across the business."

"The mandate for enterprise leaders right now is to identify where AI can create measurable operational advantage. That question cannot be answered unless the organization has a clear understanding of how work really gets done, said Raman Khanna, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital. "Skan AI has built the observation and context layer that provides that understanding, helping enterprises deploy AI more effectively and move from experimentation to measurable impact. We're proud to support them as they continue to define this category."

"We invest in durable advantages, and SkanAI is building an important layer of enterprise business technology by helping organizations connect the information and context behind how work gets done," said Kate Strubhar, a State Farm Ventures® executive. "That foundation can help businesses improve collaboration, increase productivity and helps maximize the value of technologies used every day."

Watch the Series C announcement: skan.ai/series-c

Read more from Avinash Misra, Co-founder and CEO: skan.ai/blog

About Skan AI

Skan AI is the context graph of work for enterprise AI: a continuously evolving record of how work actually happens across every system, application, and exception. Skan observes billions of real work signals and distills them into the execution logic AI needs: the sequence, the judgment calls, and the reality logs and documents will never show.

Skan AI has cleared information security review at leading Fortune 50 banks, insurance carriers, and healthcare organizations, environments where most AI tools can't operate. Trusted by 1/4th of the Fortune 50 and 7 of the top 10 banks, Skan AI delivers average operational savings of 30 to 40 percent and more than $500 million in cumulative customer value to date.

For more information visit www.skan.ai

SOURCE Skan AI