Skan and Guest Speaker Bernhard Schaffrik to present on Empowering the Modern Enterprise with Process Intelligence

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan, the leader in process and operational intelligence technology, today announced it hosting Dr. Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst at Forrester, on a three-part educational webinar series focused on how Process Intelligence, the convergence of process and task mining, is being used to optimize business operations.

According to the Forrester report, The Process Intelligence Software Landscape, Q2 2023, process intelligence software is "Software products that provide analytics about an organization's processes that are operated by humans as well as implemented in IT systems. Process analytics is mainly based on task and process mining capabilities, but not limited to them. Process intelligence software enables decision-making on how to improve process performance."

Skan uniquely combines process and task mining to create a continuous, comprehensive view of business operations. Skan's real-time, 360-degree view empowers organizations to derive comprehensive workforce, process, and technology insights at scale, providing a complete picture of both end-to-end processes and human-centric tasks to help organizations drive data-driven operations and accelerate business transformation.

The webinar series covers key imperatives for the strategic application of Process Intelligence.

How to do more without increasing labor is a key concern for every executive. The first webinar focuses on maximizing productivity with generative AI and Process Intelligence. It provides both strategic and operational perspectives, helping organizations accelerate their journey toward continuous productivity improvement.

Automation has often been considered a universal remedy for addressing technology, people, and process issues within enterprises. However, in the pursuit of quick solutions, many organizations have inadvertently created "technical debt." In the second webinar, we will focus on mitigating the technical debt driven by automation. The discussion will center on where and how automation contributes to technical debt, and present effective strategies to avoid and manage it using Process Intelligence.

In today's dynamic marketplace, organizations are looking for new tools and disciplines to manage variability and drive operational excellence. This final webinar will focus on the adaptation of Digital Twins, originating in manufacturing, to business operations. We will explore how Digital Twins enable seamless workflows, use simulations for customer interaction modeling, and support informed decision-making.

"Skan provides our customers with unique Process Intelligence capabilities to improve their business operations," said Vinay Mummigatti, EVP Strategy and Customer Transformation, Skan. "We are excited to feature Dr. Bernhard Schaffrik of Forrester on this important educational webinar series so that more organizations can gain strategic and operational perspectives on how to apply Process Intelligence to drive business value."

About Skan

Founded in 2018, Skan has empowered some of the world's largest enterprises to swiftly and effectively transform their operations using its AI-powered Process Intelligence platform. By observing work continuously down to the millisecond and at scale, Skan delivers actionable insights that fuel innovation and drive transformative outcomes. The secure and privacy-first platform installs in minutes, requiring no integration with existing systems. This ease of use empowers businesses to capture valuable insights from every corner of their operations, leading to improved efficiency, higher impact automation, increased productivity, better compliance, and elevated customer experiences.

