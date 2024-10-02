Skanska awarded additional contract for another data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build another data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,800 square meter (245,000 square feet).

Work will begin in October 2024 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

