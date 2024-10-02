Skanska awarded additional contract for another data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Oct 02, 2024, 02:19 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build another data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,800 square meter (245,000 square feet).

Work will begin in October 2024 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026. 

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-awarded-additional-contract-for-another-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-241m--about-sek,c4045655

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4045655/3033599.pdf

20241002 US additional data center Arizona

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska builds data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion,...

Skanska selected for reservoir construction project in Yonkers, NY, USA, for USD 630M, about SEK 6.6 billion

Skanska has, in a joint venture with ECCO III Enterprises, Inc., signed a contract with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics