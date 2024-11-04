Skanska builds commercial office development in Mayfair, London, UK, for GBP 197M, about SEK 2.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK joint venture to construct South Molton that comprises two new category A office buildings in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 197M, about SEK 2.6 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Skanska will lead construction of two new office buildings that form part of the wider redevelopment of South Molton in Mayfair, London. Totalling 24,800 square meter (267,000 square feet), the project involves the demolition of existing buildings and construction of two new buildings to provide a total of 13,800 square metre (149,000 square feet) of offices fitted out to category A standard. The project also includes the provision of retail, leisure, food and beverage outlets, including the renovation of the Running Horse public house.

The building is targeting environmental standards BREEAM Outstanding for offices and Design for Performance to secure a NABERS 5* accreditation. It's also targeting WiredScore Platinum certification.

South Molton will be an exciting new destination in the heart of London's West End where Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK are transforming two acres of Mayfair into a lively new place to shop, work, eat, live and stay.

Construction has started and is expected to be complete in July 2027.

