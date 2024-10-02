Skanska builds data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion
Oct 02, 2024, 01:36 ET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.
The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 22,800 square meters (245,000 square feet).
Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.
