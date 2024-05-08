Skanska builds data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 238M, about SEK 2.5 billion

News provided by

Skanska

May 08, 2024, 01:43 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square-meter data center, associated site work, and underground utilities on an existing campus. The scope also includes a fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Work will begin in June 2024 and is scheduled for completion in May 2026.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-georgia--usa--for-usd-238m--about-sek-2-5-billion,c3975229

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3975229/2784149.pdf

20240508 US data center Georgia

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Invitation to press - and audio conference regarding Skanska's Interim report first quarter 2024 on May 8

Skanska's Interim report first quarter 2024 will be released on Wednesday, May 8 at 07:30 am CEST. The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, ...

Skanska upgrades the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in New York City, USA, for USD 612M, about SEK 6.4 billion

Skanska has signed the final award with SBMT Asset, LLC for the upgrade of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, USA. This award...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics