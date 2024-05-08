Skanska builds data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 238M, about SEK 2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square-meter data center, associated site work, and underground utilities on an existing campus. The scope also includes a fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Work will begin in June 2024 and is scheduled for completion in May 2026.

