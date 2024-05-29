STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 90M, about SEK 950M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square-meter data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes a fit out of an administration space and five data halls.

Work will begin in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in February 2026.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-georgia--usa--for-usd-90m--about-sek-950m,c3990206

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3990206/2828418.pdf 20240529 US data center Georgia

SOURCE Skanska