Skanska builds data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 90M, about SEK 950M

Skanska

May 29, 2024, 02:02 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 90M, about SEK 950M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square-meter data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes a fit out of an administration space and five data halls.

Work will begin in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in February 2026.

