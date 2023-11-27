Skanska builds highway in Trøndelag County, Norway, for NOK 1.3 billion, about SEK 1.3 billion

News provided by

Skanska

27 Nov, 2023, 01:49 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Syltern, has signed a contract with Nye Veier to build the new E6 highway between Berkåk and Vindåsliene in Trøndelag County, Norway. Skanska's part of the contract is worth NOK 1.3 billion, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2023.

The contract consists of the design and building of approximately 15 kilometers of new E6 road between Berkåk and Vindåsliene. The larger part of the road section will be built with 2x2 lanes. In addition, there will be built a new intersection and connection to the existing E6, approximately 15 kilometers with local roads, 800 meter of tunnel, six bridges and two wildlife crossings and numerous smaller constructions.

The project has high climate ambitions and will for instance reduce the greenhouse gas emissions with over 50 percent compared to the regulatory plan. The project will be environmentally certified according to BREEAM Infrastructure Whole Team Award level Very Good.

The E6 Berkåk-Vindåsliene project is part of the long-term work to increase traffic safety and capacity on the current E6 south of Trondheim so that the road system stimulates to growth and development in the region.

Detailed engineering will start immediately, and the construction work is expected to begin during the spring of 2024. The road is planned to be completed during autumn 2027.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

