Skanska builds life science building in Virginia, USA, for USD 83.6M, about SEK 850M

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with George Mason University to build a new life sciences and engineering building in Fairfax, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 83.6M, about SEK 850M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The new life sciences and engineering building at the university's Prince William County Science and Technology (SciTech) Campus, is approximately 40,000 square meters. The facility includes specialized instructional labs, classrooms, experiential learning laboratories, and faculty and administrative offices to support growing student and faculty communities on the SciTech Campus.

The building will be used by the College of Engineering and Computing, the College of Science, the College of Education and Human Development, and the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Work began December 2022 and is set to be completed in 2025.

