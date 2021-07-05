OSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to construct a new municipal health lab in Harlem, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 448M, about SEK 3.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

The contract includes the construction of a new, ten-story municipal health lab on the Harlem Hospital Campus. The project will consist of approximately 21,800 square meters of new construction including offices, laboratories and clinical facilities. The lower portion of the new building will include a lobby, auditorium, walk-in testing center and several support areas.

The site is being prepared and graded, and three existing buildings will be demolished to make room for the new structure. Construction will begin in early summer 2022 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter 2026.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 617 574 14 85

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-municipal-health-lab-in-harlem--new-york--usa--for-usd-448m--about-sek-3-8-billion,c3379321

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3379321/1440507.pdf 20210705 US health lab

SOURCE Skanska