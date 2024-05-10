Skanska builds new building at Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA, for USD 48M, about SEK 500M

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, B. Bell Builders, have signed a contract for a new building adjacent to McNair Hall at Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 48M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The 10,400 square meter building for the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University will consist of new classrooms, including two 120-seat classrooms, two 65-seat classrooms, two hybrid technology classrooms, Ph.D. student office space, and various breakout and meeting spaces. It will also include a large event space, courtyard enclosure and cafe, along with the rework of the West Quad landscape.

Construction is slated to begin in May 2024 and expected to reach completion in February 2026.

