Skanska builds new facility at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire, UK, for GBP 153M, about SEK 2.0 billion

News provided by

Skanska

05 Jul, 2023, 02:18 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Black & Veatch, has signed a contract with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, acting on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, for the design and construction of a new facility at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire, UK. Skanska's part of the contract is worth GBP 153M, about SEK 2.0 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2023.

Skanska will deliver US Air Force European Infrastructure Consolidation (EIC) works for the US military based at RAF Molesworth. The work involves a new two storey building along with supporting infrastructure and a warehouse facility.

Design work is due to begin immediately, with construction on site due to commence in the spring of 2024. The whole project is due to complete by the summer of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Louisa Perry, Head of Corporate Communications, Skanska UK, tel +44 7407 802 546

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska signs contract amendment for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 67M, about SEK 700M

Skanska builds hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA, for USD 109M, about SEK 1.1 billion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.