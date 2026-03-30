Skanska builds new high school in Issaquah, Washington, USA for USD 99M, about SEK 900M

News provided by

Skanska

Mar 30, 2026, 01:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Issaquah School District for the Issaquah New High School Project in Issaquah, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 99M, about SEK 900M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project consists of phase one construction of the new Issaquah High School, including a covered parking garage, an athletic field, and site amenities. Phase one of the project will also feature significant right-of-way work to improve public infrastructure and access.

Work will begin in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in August 2027.

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-high-school-in-issaquah--washington--usa-for-usd-99m--about-sek-900m,c4328053

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Skanska constructs new building on campus in College Station, Texas, USA for USD 165M, about SEK 1.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with The Texas A&M University System, a repeat client, to construct a new Biology Teaching & Research building in...

Skanska builds Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 102M, about SEK 920M

The project will transform twelve acres of former industrial land into open space that features a landscaped entry plaza, historic walk and overlook, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics