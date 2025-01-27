Skanska builds new science and technology center in College Station, TX, USA, for USD 91M, about SEK 1 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Jan 27, 2025, 02:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Texas A&M University System to construct the new Meat Science and Technology Center on their campus in College Station, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 91M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2025.

The new building will be a 7,000-square meter facility constructed to provide AgriLife, a research and educational agency within the Texas A&M University System, with modern, state-of-the-art processing capabilities. This facility will support the next generation of food safety and nutritional quality research in meat science. It will feature an auditorium, laboratories, training classrooms, seminar spaces, and offices designed for graduate students and faculty.

Work is slated to begin in December 2025 and is expected to reach completion in January of 2028.

For further information please contact:
Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-science-and-technology-center-in-college-station--tx--usa--for-usd-91m--about-sek,c4095872

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4095872/3223861.pdf

20250127 US science and tech center

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska paints and rehabilitates Commodore Barry Bridge in New Jersey, USA, for USD 185M, about SEK 2.0 billion

Skanska has signed a contract by the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) for the Commodore Barry Bridge Phase Three Painting and Rehabilitation...

Skanska initiates preconstruction services for SPARC project in New York, USA for USD 59M, about SEK 650M

Skanska has signed an initial contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for preconstruction and deconstruction...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics