Skanska builds roadway and transportation center at JFK Airport in NY, USA, for USD 868M, about SEK 9.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Halmar International LLC, signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the John F. Kennedy International Airport Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities and Ground Transportation Center project in Queens, New York, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 868M, about SEK 9.1 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The project consists of the design and construction of the on-airport roadway transportation network as well as utility relocations and upgrades. The project will improve user connectivity and access to the surrounding terminals. Also included, is the design and construction of a modern Ground Transportation Center, featuring a 1,950-space multi-level vehicle parking facility equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and an eco-conscious timber façade; a 400-foot-long elevated pedestrian bridge with provisions for food trucks, rainwater harvesting facility for landscape irrigation and a future green roof and energy-efficient provisions for solar paneling.

Work commenced in May 2023 with expected completion in December 2027.

