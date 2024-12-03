Skanska builds tram depot in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 252M, about SEK 2.9 billion
News provided bySkanska
Dec 03, 2024, 02:31 ET
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with City Transport Ltd to build a tram depot in Helsinki, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 252M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The new depot consists of 41,000 square meters, and it will serve about 50 trams. It has space for their daily maintenance, cleaning and repair work.
The depot will be built by an alliance consortium where Skanska is the main contractor. The alliance also includes City Transport Ltd, Sweco, Sipti Infra, Rejlers and Arkkitehtityöhuone APRT.
The project has high environmental ambitions. The aim for the depot building is to be certified according to BREEAM level Outstanding. The certification system sets goals for example for carbon footprint, energy and resource efficiency and waste recycling.
The construction will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and will be completed in the second quarter of 2029.
For further information please contact:
Pilvimaari Strömberg, Communications Manager, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 519 4787
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-tram-depot-in-helsinki--finland--for-eur-252m--about-sek-2-9-billion,c4074853
The following files are available for download:
|
20241203 FI tram depot
|
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-tram-depot-helsinki---image-credit-arkkitehtityo-huone-aprt,c3357154
|
Image tram depot Helsinki - image credit Arkkitehtityo huone APRT
SOURCE Skanska
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article