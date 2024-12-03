Skanska builds tram depot in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 252M, about SEK 2.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with City Transport Ltd to build a tram depot in Helsinki, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 252M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new depot consists of 41,000 square meters, and it will serve about 50 trams. It has space for their daily maintenance, cleaning and repair work.

The depot will be built by an alliance consortium where Skanska is the main contractor. The alliance also includes City Transport Ltd, Sweco, Sipti Infra, Rejlers and Arkkitehtityöhuone APRT.

The project has high environmental ambitions. The aim for the depot building is to be certified according to BREEAM level Outstanding. The certification system sets goals for example for carbon footprint, energy and resource efficiency and waste recycling.

The construction will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and will be completed in the second quarter of 2029.

