Skanska conducts overdecking of Stadsgårdsleden near Slussen in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 2 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional agreement with the City of Stockholm linked to the rebuild of Slussen in Stockholm, Sweden. The new contract is worth approximately SEK 2 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the third quarter of 2024.

The SN82 contract includes the construction of three concrete tunnels Stadsgårdsleden, Saltsjöbanan and Servicetunneln, grass and granite pavements for Katarinaparken and Katarinaplan, retail spaces and installation work. The construction site is located in northern Södermalm, east of Slussen, between Stadsgårdskajen and the northern buildings on Katarinavägen.

Construction is scheduled to start in August 2024 and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-conducts-overdecking-of-stadsgardsleden-near-slussen-in-stockholm--sweden--for-about-sek-2-b,c4012739

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4012739/2907128.pdf 20240709 SE Slussen overdecking ENG

SOURCE Skanska