Skanska constructs new freight and express lanes at I-15 in Ontario, California, USA, for USD 336M, about SEK 3.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Coffman Specialties, signed a contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to construct the Interstate 15 (I-15) Corridor Freight and Express Lanes Project in Ontario, CA, USA. The total contract is worth USD 389M. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 336M, about SEK 3.5 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

This project will create two new express lanes along the median of the San Bernardino stretch of Interstate 15. Skanska will construct a total of 17.4 kilometers of additional express lanes with price-managed tolled facilities in both north and south directions.

The project will address concerns of high vehicle traffic averages and high percentage of inter-state truck traffic along Interstate 15. When completed, this project will improve the connection from the Riverside County I-15 express lanes, improve traffic flow, relieve congestion and save travel time.

Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2025 and with expected completion in July 2028.

