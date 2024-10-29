Skanska constructs new hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, for USD 435M, about SEK 4.6 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Oct 29, 2024, 02:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Lee Health for the construction of a new hospital and medical office building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 435M, about SEK 4.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024. 

The project consists of constructing an approximately 38,600 square meter (416,000-square-foot), five story hospital, a central energy plant, and a 11,600 square meter (125,000-square-foot) medical office building which includes an ambulatory surgery center. The project scope includes over a dozen operating rooms, rehabilitation gymnasium and specialty clinics for orthopedics, spine, rheumatology care, and infectious diseases - totaling over 52,000 square meter (560,000 square feet) of exceptional healthcare services.

Utility construction is underway. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-new-hospital-in-fort-myers--florida--usa--for-usd-435m--about-sek-4-6-billion,c4057684

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4057684/3079340.pdf

20241029 US new hospital Florida

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Astoria, Oregon, USA for USD 153M, about SEK 1.6 billion

Skanska has signed an additional contract with Columbia Memorial Hospital for a hospital expansion project in Astoria, Oregon, USA. The contract is...

Skanska constructs new healthcare building in Houston, Texas, USA, for USD 54M, about SEK 570M

Skanska has signed a contract with Harris Health System for the construction of a new healthcare building in Houston, Texas, USA. The contract is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics