Skanska constructs new STEM building in San Marcos, Texas, USA, for USD 100M, about SEK 1.1 billion

News provided by

Skanska

13 Nov, 2023, 02:10 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Texas State University System to build a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) building located on The Texas State University System's San Marcos campus in Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 100M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The new building will be an eight-story, 14,500 square-meter (155,900 square-foot) structure that will house the Departments of Mathematics and Computer Science, and will provide teaching space, class labs, departmental offices, and research labs for several other academic disciplines. The project also requires site and utility improvements and upgrades to support the new building.

Construction is slated to begin in June 2024 and expected to reach completion in May 2026.

News Releases in Similar Topics

