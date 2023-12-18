Skanska constructs two new buildings for college in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, for USD 155M, about SEK 1.6 billion

News provided by

Skanska

18 Dec, 2023, 01:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to construct two new buildings in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tarrant County College's Northwest Campus, as part of their redevelopment program. The contract is worth USD 155M, about SEK 1.6 billion and will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The two new buildings, together totaling over 16,700 square meters, will include classrooms, academic and administration spaces, faculty offices, learning stairs, study/focus rooms, sculpture/painting studios and a state-of-the-art auditorium and theater space.  Site improvements will focus on students' campus experience. This project is part of the college's Bond Capital Improvements Program, with earlier phases already completed by Skanska since work began in 2021.

Construction began in early November 2023 and is expected to reach completion in October 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3894933/2498958.pdf

20231218 US college buildings ENG

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska signs contract amendment for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 67M, about SEK 710M

Skanska has signed a contract amendment with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 67M, about SEK...

Skanska builds new data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 82M, about SEK 870M

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 82M, about SEK 870M, which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.