Skanska converts retail space into healthcare facility in New York, USA, for USD 84M, about SEK 880M

News provided by

Skanska

Oct 03, 2024, 01:43 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed two supplemental contracts with a healthcare client to renovate an existing retail building into a healthcare facility in New York, USA. These contracts total USD 84M to date, about SEK 880M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.

The project includes the renovation of an approximately 15,000 square meter, existing three-story building. The scope of work entails new exam rooms, consultation and staff offices for physician practices including gastroenterology, orthopaedics, cardiology/nuclear medicine and pulmonology.

A radiology department will include equipment such as MRIs and CTs, and the ambulatory surgery center will include spaces such as operating rooms, procedure rooms, as well as prep and recovery rooms. The building's entire mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and infrastructure will be replaced.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

For further information please contact:
Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-converts-retail-space-into-healthcare-facility-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-84m--about-sek-880m,c4046314

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4046314/3036783.pdf

20241003 US health care facility

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 840M

Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build additional data halls at a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental...

Skanska awarded additional contract for another data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 241M, about SEK 2.5 billion

Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build another data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 241M, about ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics