Skanska delivers fit out and construction work for data centre in London, UK, for GBP 158M, about SEK 2.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Telehouse for a data centre project in Docklands, London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 158M, about SEK 2.1 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The work involves the mechanical and electrical fit out of two of the floors, together with the installation of extra plant and infrastructure. It also includes other construction work in support of the development of the facility.

Early works have already started, and the project is scheduled to be completed in June 2024.

