Skanska divests rental residential project in Herlev, Denmark, for DKK 737M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the multi-family rental project Hørkær Have in Herlev, Denmark, for DKK 737M, about SEK 1.1 billion. The buyer is NREP. The transaction will be recorded in the Commercial Development stream in the second quarter of 2024. The transfer will take place in connection with completion, which is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

The project is located in central Herlev near the train station and the upcoming light rail stations to Copenhagen. It covers 22,720 square meters and will consist of 264 rental apartments accompanied by as many parking spaces surrounding the building, which will all be prepared for loading stations for electric cars.

Instead of a traditional courtyard with parking spaces a common green garden will be built, planted according to research on the site and in the local area to support biodiversity among plants, insects, birds and other animals. The garden will be watered with collected rainwater. A building in the middle of the garden will offer the tenants rooms for meetings, activities and "work-from-home"-facilities. The project is pre-certified according to the green certification DGNB, level Gold.

The first apartments will be ready for occupation by December 2024. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

