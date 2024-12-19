Skanska divests rental residential property in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 520M, about SEK 800M

News provided by

Skanska

Dec 19, 2024, 02:41 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the multi-family rental property C.F. Møllers Have in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 520M, about SEK 800M. The buyer is Home.Earth Group Holding A/S. The transaction will be recorded in the Commercial Development stream in the fourth quarter of 2024. The transfer of the property will take place on January 31, 2025.

The property is located in Ørestad, Copenhagen, near the metro line. It covers 12,000 square meters residential area and consists of 156 rental apartments and two small commercial leases. It was completed in December 2023. All the residential apartments are leased.

C.F. Møllers Have is certified DGNB Gold. It is a building with a shared courtyard and orangery, where all apartments have a balcony or private terrace. The underground parking garage offers allocated spaces for bicycles. The public parking with 125 parking spaces is leased on a 30-year agreement to By & Havn.

For further information please contact:
Peter Nymann-Joergensen, Managing Director, Skanska A/S, tel +45 21 68 61 02
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-rental-residential-property-in-copenhagen--denmark--for-dkk-520m--about-sek-800m,c4084576

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska renovates campus in Plano, Texas, USA, for USD 68M, about SEK 720M

Skanska has signed a contract with Collin College for renovations to the Plano campus in Plano, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 68M, about SEK...

Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of the H2Offices office project in Budapest, Hungary

Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of H2Offices, a three phase office complex in Budapest, Hungary. The 8-storey building...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics