Skanska divests rental residential property in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 520M, about SEK 800M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the multi-family rental property C.F. Møllers Have in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 520M, about SEK 800M. The buyer is Home.Earth Group Holding A/S. The transaction will be recorded in the Commercial Development stream in the fourth quarter of 2024. The transfer of the property will take place on January 31, 2025.

The property is located in Ørestad, Copenhagen, near the metro line. It covers 12,000 square meters residential area and consists of 156 rental apartments and two small commercial leases. It was completed in December 2023. All the residential apartments are leased.

C.F. Møllers Have is certified DGNB Gold. It is a building with a shared courtyard and orangery, where all apartments have a balcony or private terrace. The underground parking garage offers allocated spaces for bicycles. The public parking with 125 parking spaces is leased on a 30-year agreement to By & Havn.

