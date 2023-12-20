Skanska divests the office building 9000 Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, USA, for about USD 71M, about SEK 750M

News provided by

Skanska

20 Dec, 2023, 09:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests the office building 9000 Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, to a company based in Europe for about USD 71M, about SEK 750M. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter 2023. The buyer will take possession of the 9000 Wilshire development immediately.

9000 Wilshire is a four-story, office building with roof top terrace and four below grade parking levels and approximately 4,600 square meters of leasable space. The building has achieved WiredScore Platinum and two-star Fitwel certification, and once certified, will become the first new LEED Platinum office building in Beverly Hills.

9000 Wilshire is developed and built by Skanska and was completed in 2023. The office building, which broke ground in 2020, represents Skanska USA Commercial Development's 's first project in the Los Angeles region.

For further information please contact:

Alicia Jones, Director Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762

Andreas Joons, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

