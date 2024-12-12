Skanska divests the office building P180 in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 100M, about SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the P180 office building in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 100M, about SEK 1.2 billion. The buyer is INVESTIKA Real Estate Fund and its joint-venture partner - BUD Holdings. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2024. The transfer of the property will take place immediately.

P180 is located in the Mokotów district of Warsaw, strategically situated near key transportation hubs, including the Wilanowska metro station. The building offers approximately 32,000 square meters of office and retail premises and is now almost fully leased to tenants including Arena Advisory, Ayvens, Maersk, The Stepstone Group, Lingaro Group, Netcompany.

Designed with a strong focus on sustainability and tenant wellbeing, P180 has achieved key industry certifications, including LEED Core & Shell Platinum, WELL Gold, and Building without Barriers. These certifications reflect Skanska's commitment to delivering sustainable office spaces that prioritize environmental responsibility and user comfort.

The construction of P180 began in July 2020 and was completed October 2022.

