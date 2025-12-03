Skanska divests the office complex Port7 in Prague, Czech Republic, for about EUR 130M, about SEK 1.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the office complex Port7 in Prague, Czech Republic, for about EUR 130M, about SEK 1.4 billion. The buyer is AFI through its subsidiaries. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transfer of the properties is scheduled for the first half of 2026.

Located on the left bank of the Vltava River in Prague's Holešovice district, Port7 comprises two phases and three office buildings with approximately 36,000 square meters of leasable space. The divestment of adjacent plots for future development is also part of this transaction. The fully leased office and retail spaces are home to companies from a wide range of industries including IT, media publishing, flexible workspace, insurance, advisory and engineering.

Port7 was completed in April 2023 and represents the transformation of a former brownfield into a vibrant riverside destination combining modern office buildings, public spaces, and community-driven amenities including restaurant, café and fitness center located on the ground floor of the buildings. The project has applied circular solutions, including the reuse of elements from a demolished Skanska building and delivers over 40 percent water savings against the LEED baseline. It achieves zero Scope 2 emissions for electricity by procuring guarantees of origin for 100 percent of its electricity consumption from renewable sources throughout construction and operation, and by installing photovoltaic panels on-site. The complex complies with Nearly Zero Energy Building standards level.

The buildings are certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum. Two of the buildings are also WELL Platinum certified, while the third is expected to obtain this certification within the next couple of months. In addition, the project has been awarded the Access4You certification for its accessibility.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wiśniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48 797 019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-office-complex-port7-in-prague--czech-republic--for-about-eur-130m--about-sek-1-,c4276251

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4276251/3822101.pdf 20251203 CZ divestment Port7 complex https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---cz-port7-prague,c3492960 Image 1 - CZ Port7 Prague https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---cz-port7-prague,c3492959 Image 2 - CZ Port7 Prague

SOURCE Skanska