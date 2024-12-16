Skanska invests EUR 90M, about SEK 1 billion, in a new office project in Helsinki, Finland

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests EUR 90M, about SEK 1 billion, in a commercial development project in Helsinki, Finland. The 14-storey building called Firdo will have approximately 15,000 square meters of transformable and modern office space. The construction contract is worth EUR 55M, about SEK 630M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The office building will be built in Pasila, Helsinki, which is a vibrant area with excellent services and public transport connections. The building will have a variety of amenities, such as conference and lounge areas, restaurant, gym and indoor parking for bicycles.

Firdo is aiming to be certified according to WELL and LEED level Platinum. The building will be heated and cooled with geothermal energy, and in material procurement significant emphasis is placed on reducing the carbon footprint.

Skanska Finland has signed a thirteen-year lease agreement for a new head office at Firdo. The lease agreement accounts approximately 5,500 square meters, about 37 percent of the building. Skanska Finland is expected to take occupancy of its new head office in the second quarter of 2027.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2025 and will be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

