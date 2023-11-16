Skanska issues new green bonds for about SEK 4.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has issued green bonds worth approximately SEK 4.5 billion to finance sustainable commercial real estate projects and other investments for climate transition. The issue generated substantial interest, attracting bids from around 40 investors.

At the issuance that took place on November 15, the bond was divided into 3 maturities: SEK 750 million in 2 years, SEK 2.4 billion in 3 years and SEK 1.5 billion in 5 years.

"Our Green Bond Framework that was presented on November 8 is based on our ambition to be a leader in the climate transition and enables the use of green external financing for our own project development activities. The great interest from the bond market is a sign of strength and gives us flexibility and creates room to maneuver," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO, Skanska Group.

The bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market.

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3877407/2435781.pdf 20231116 SE green bonds ENG

SOURCE Skanska