Skanska prepares for the expansion of emergency room in Miami, Florida, USA, for USD 90M, about SEK 960M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Jackson Health System to prepare for the expansion of their emergency department (ED) through the demolition of two buildings. The contract is worth USD 90M, about SEK 960M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The scope of the contract is to create additional space for the approximately 12,100-square meter expansion, that includes construction of additional floors and that will triple the size of the health system's flagship emergency department. It includes the renovation of the existing emergency room to match the expansion.

The full scope of the project includes 207 rooms, including 50 observation rooms and seven patient rooms. The project will also include the relocation and installation of underground utilities to support the larger facility. The cost of the project will total USD 300M upon completion.

The new ED expansion will be completed in 2025. All renovations to the existing ED will be completed in 2027.

