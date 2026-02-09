STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Hillsborough County Public Schools to rebuild Stewart Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 77M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project includes the demolition and rebuilding of Stewart Middle Magnet School to create a shared campus that with the adjacent Just Elementary School to support both middle and elementary school students. The construction of the entire facility will include more than 12,500 square meters of educational space. The Stewart Middle Magnet portion of the project will provide over 1,000 student stations, while Just Elementary will serve over 530 students. The two schools will share a cafeteria and media center on the property. The nostalgic gymnasium at the original Stewart Middle Magnet School will remain on campus and receive new lighting and code upgrades.

Construction will begin in February 2026 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-rebuilds-middle-school-in-tampa--florida--usa--for-usd-77m--about-sek-720m,c4304430

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4304430/3922889.pdf 20260209 US middle school https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---us-just-stewart,c3508742 Image - US Just Stewart

SOURCE Skanska