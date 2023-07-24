Skanska redevelops the Clayton University Center in Bethlehem, USA, for USD 70M, about SEK 730M

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Lehigh University to comprehensively redevelop the historic Clayton University Center on its campus in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. The contract is worth USD 70M, about SEK 730M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2023.

The 9,200 square-meter renovation of the existing University Center will deliver multiple utility upgrades, including new electrical service, mechanical systems, and equipment, as well as the installation of a full fire protection system. In addition, this project will renovate the gathering spaces, offices, meeting rooms, lounge areas, and replace all doors and windows as well as the slate and copper roofing systems. The project will maintain the historic features of the building including the millwork and wood panelling, custom window design, stained glass windows, and interior stone walls.

The renovation work is underway, and the project is expected to be completed in December of 2024.

