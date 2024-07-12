Skanska rehabilitates and modernizes rail tunnels in Northeast United States for USD 637M, about SEK 6.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a passenger railroad client in the Northeastern United States worth USD 637M, about SEK 6.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of the rehabilitation and modernization of rail tunnels.

Work will commence 2024 with expected completion in 2027.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest project development and construction companies, with 2023 revenue totaling SEK 157 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 27,000 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

SOURCE Skanska