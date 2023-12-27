Skanska renovates historic building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, worth USD 81M, about SEK 860M

Skanska

27 Dec, 2023, 01:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the State of Tennessee for a renovation to the historic War Memorial Building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 81M, about SEK 860M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2023.

The project will consist of complete exterior and interior renovation while maintaining the historic integrity of the building. Built as a memorial to the Tennessee soldiers who died in WWI, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Skanska's portion of the construction is slated to begin in February 2024 and is expected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2026.

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, tel +46 76 899 7269

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

