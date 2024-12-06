Skanska renovates historical Legislative Plaza in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, for USD 126M, about SEK 1.3 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Tennessee Department of General Services for renovations to Legislative Plaza in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 126M, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2024.

The project will consist of a complete office space renovation, rework of the War Memorial Plaza, upgrade to Motlow Tunnel, and modernization of elevators, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Built in 1975, the plaza provides space for public events and below houses government office spaces and committee rooms for the Tennessee General Assembly. On the plaza stands the Civil War Women's Memorial and a monument to the Tennesseans who served in the Korean War.

Work is slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to reach completion in January 2027.

