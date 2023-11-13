Skanska renovates hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, USA, for USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Bon Secours Mercy Health for renovations to the Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital Tower in Paducah, Kentucky, USA. The contract is worth USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2023.

The project involves modernizing and renovating the Hospital Tower and the addition of a new Central Utility Plant. The tower will receive new windows, systems for heating and cooling, bathrooms accessible for those with disabilities, and a complete renovation to the second and seventh floors. The 975 square-meter (10,500-square-foot) central utility plant will house new equipment to convert the tower to a new hydronic system to increase efficiency.

Construction will start in October 2023 and is expected to reach completion in the second quarter 2026.

